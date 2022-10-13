The Bizarre Reason One Man Sued Texas Pete Hot Sauce

As the old adage goes, never judge a book by its cover. Although this phrase technically refers to bound hardbacks and paperbacks, it applies to brands, too. When an entrepreneur creates a new product, a major factor to think about is the brand image. According to Forbes, brand image is all about the qualities that uniquely identify a product and is how impressions are made on consumers. So, if you use an image of a strong, radiant stallion as the logo for your car (looking at you, Porsche), one might assume it will be fast and strong, and that the experience of sitting in the driver's seat will be freeing.

For most businesses, a brand image is not a literal snapshot of the company, but how you'd like your product to be represented. Take Texas Pete Hot Sauce for example. According to its website, brand image was exactly the question running through the founder's heads after the creation of the spicy condiment. Although the hot sauce is made in North Carolina, founder Sam Garner and his three sons wanted a name people recognized as American. They eventually came up with Texas Pete Hot Sauce, combining Garner's son Harold's nickname, "Pete," with the southwestern state of Texas.

Although this origin story is fairly mundane, it has left one man from California absolutely fuming. (And no, not just because he dislikes spicy things.) He claims Garner Foods has been falsely advertising its products, according to USA Today, and now a lawsuit is underway.