Fruit Roll-Up's New Mystery Flavor Goes Area 51 With Alien Encounters

If you've already tried ice cream-wrapped Fruit Roll-Ups, prepare for the brand's newest lineup of flavors: Alien Encounters. The fruit snack is taking inspiration from the famous Area 51 alien sightings and offering fans a chance to take their taste buds on an intergalactic ride.

With three flavor options to choose from, including the fruity Solar Melon and Star Berry, it's the elusive mystery flavor that has the brand buzzing with excitement. The big question is, can you guess what it is? If you can, you simply scan the package or visit a unique link to make your best guess of the elusive flavor. Those who guess correctly can win some Fruit Roll-Up alien swag.

Fruit Roll-Ups has long been a lunchbox staple for kids and adults alike, and now the brand is taking snack time to a whole new level. So why not grab a pouch, channel your inner Mulder and Scully, and see if you can solve the mystery of the Alien Encounters Fruit Roll-Up flavor?

Here's what to know about the fruity new flavors, how to win some space-themed swag, and why Fruit Roll-Ups is introducing this new interactive element into snack time (hint: it's all about updating its brand image to target teens and young adults).