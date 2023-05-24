Mashama Bailey's Latest Collab Is An 8-Course Meal Inspired By HomeGoods
If you've walked through Home Goods and subsequently dreamt of enjoying a tablescape clad with all of the store's gorgeous kitchenware, we have great news. Mashama Bailey, a two-time James Beard award-winning chef based in Savannah, Georgia, is collaborating with Home Goods for a one-night-only dinner celebration to highlight not only some delicious food but also the best décor Home Goods has to offer.
Home Goods lovers and Bailey fans everywhere can make a reservation for the Austin, Texas event, which, according to the press release, runs $24.99 per guest and takes place on May 31. It's a dinner like no other, with an interactive element. Guests actually walk through various rooms, dining at different locations that are donned with all types of Home Goods décor. (No offense, Ikea, but this totally beats Swedish meatballs while couch shopping.)
The walk-through dinner will explore four home styles, starting with an entryway and ending with an outdoor experience.
Mashama Bailey is serving up delicious dishes while fans gawk at Home Goods' best
Chef Mashama Bailey, who says she loves exploring Home Goods for her next décor purchase, is taking her love for the brand one step further by preparing this dinner. Guests will enter the "Foyer of Curiosity" first, followed by a walk-through of the "Harmony Lounge," featuring plenty of different colors and textures. They'll then head to the "Library of Discovery" to view a dining area with an upscale yet soothing vibe and finally end up in the "Wanderlust Desert," an outdoor area with Texas influences. All the while, they'll enjoy different courses that Bailey prepares.
The experience offers two seatings, each with just 30 available tickets, so the event will likely go fast. Reservations are capped at groups of four, and the exact address of the Austin event remains a mystery until your reservation is booked and confirmed.
Bailey was honored with the 2019 James Beard Award for "Best Chef" in the Southeast region and again in 2022 with the "Outstanding Chef" award.