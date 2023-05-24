Mashama Bailey's Latest Collab Is An 8-Course Meal Inspired By HomeGoods

If you've walked through Home Goods and subsequently dreamt of enjoying a tablescape clad with all of the store's gorgeous kitchenware, we have great news. Mashama Bailey, a two-time James Beard award-winning chef based in Savannah, Georgia, is collaborating with Home Goods for a one-night-only dinner celebration to highlight not only some delicious food but also the best décor Home Goods has to offer.

Home Goods lovers and Bailey fans everywhere can make a reservation for the Austin, Texas event, which, according to the press release, runs $24.99 per guest and takes place on May 31. It's a dinner like no other, with an interactive element. Guests actually walk through various rooms, dining at different locations that are donned with all types of Home Goods décor. (No offense, Ikea, but this totally beats Swedish meatballs while couch shopping.)

The walk-through dinner will explore four home styles, starting with an entryway and ending with an outdoor experience.