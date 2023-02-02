The James Beard Foundation's First Ever Food Hall Is Debuting Soon In NYC

On January 25, the James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards, kicking off two months of anticipation that will culminate in its annual ceremony in March. Restaurateurs and food creators have vied for recognition from the industry nonprofit since 1991, when it first set the tone by honoring the likes of Wolfgang Puck, Nancy Silverton, David Bouley, and M.F.K. Fisher.

But for all the prestige wrapped up in James Beard fame, there's also been a fair amount of controversy. In 2020, the ceremony was put on hiatus, largely due to widespread criticism over a startling lack of diversity among its nominees. "As Black Lives Matter protests bloomed across the country, patience was growing thin over how few opportunities are given to Black chefs, including the opportunity to win Beard awards," wrote Pete Wells for The New York Times. A James Beard staff member alleged that not a single Black chef was slated to win any of the 23 categories that year.

When the ceremony returned in 2022, it promised to do better by finally shedding a proper spotlight on BIPOC and women chefs. For starters, the organization added a Leadership Awards category, which celebrated women who "led organizations dedicated to improving conditions for those in need," per Forbes. This year, JBF is taking another step toward inclusivity by opening its first-ever NYC food hall focused on erstwhile underrepresented talent in the food world.