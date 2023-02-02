The James Beard Foundation's First Ever Food Hall Is Debuting Soon In NYC
On January 25, the James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards, kicking off two months of anticipation that will culminate in its annual ceremony in March. Restaurateurs and food creators have vied for recognition from the industry nonprofit since 1991, when it first set the tone by honoring the likes of Wolfgang Puck, Nancy Silverton, David Bouley, and M.F.K. Fisher.
But for all the prestige wrapped up in James Beard fame, there's also been a fair amount of controversy. In 2020, the ceremony was put on hiatus, largely due to widespread criticism over a startling lack of diversity among its nominees. "As Black Lives Matter protests bloomed across the country, patience was growing thin over how few opportunities are given to Black chefs, including the opportunity to win Beard awards," wrote Pete Wells for The New York Times. A James Beard staff member alleged that not a single Black chef was slated to win any of the 23 categories that year.
When the ceremony returned in 2022, it promised to do better by finally shedding a proper spotlight on BIPOC and women chefs. For starters, the organization added a Leadership Awards category, which celebrated women who "led organizations dedicated to improving conditions for those in need," per Forbes. This year, JBF is taking another step toward inclusivity by opening its first-ever NYC food hall focused on erstwhile underrepresented talent in the food world.
A space for women and BIPOC food vendors
In the spring of 2023, New York City's Chelsea neighborhood will make room for Market 57, a food hall composed of 15 James Beard Foundation-approved vendors. The space will open on Pier 57 at Hudson River Park as part of JBF's "Good Food For Good" campaign, which promotes "a more equitable industry" along the lines of DEI initiatives, according to the Pier 57 website. The lineup is made up of businesses that stray from JBF's white, male-dominated past, showcasing instead the "culinary and cultural diversity" of the city's dining scene.
Standouts on the lineup include Manhattan dim sum favorite Nom Wah, which first opened in Chinatown as a tea parlor and bakery in 1920. There's also Zaab Zaab, a popular Queens newcomer that slings dishes from the Northeastern Isaan region of Thailand; the Japanese karaage hot spot Bessou (whose vibrant katsu sandwich is pictured above); and Ras Plant Based, where Romeo and Milka Regalli's "serve up the best plant-based Ethiopian dishes through a NY lens." The drinks and snacks side boasts vendors like Local Roots, which focuses on bubble tea and Chinese snacks like bao, tea eggs, and scallion pancakes; the craft beer bar Harlem Hops; and the specialty coffee shop Bird & Branch.
Eater reports that the panel behind the James Beard Awards did not curate the market vendors. A spokesperson told the outlet that the "leasing and property management team" for the space chose the lineup with the approval of the foundation.