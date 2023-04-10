Oscar Mayer Is Transforming Its Wienermobile Into A Limited Time Vegas Wedding Chapel

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its debut back in 1936 when Carl Mayer, Oscar's nephew, created a 13-foot-long hot dog-shaped metal container on wheels. Though it disappeared just four years later in 1940, it returned in 1952 in a 22-foot-long version.

The vehicle has gone through several changes since then, and today, there are six different Wienermobiles in operation. The vehicles have become an iconic part of the brand, and hot dog fans can catch a glimpse of the cars as they travel the country.

For the first time, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will play host to a few weddings. The company said in an email that it receives "thousands of requests to attend surprise proposals and weddings across the U.S." each year. Although Oscar Mayer can't honor all those requests, now, if you really want the legendary hot dog on wheels there for your special day, you can head to Las Vegas.