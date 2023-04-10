Oscar Mayer Is Transforming Its Wienermobile Into A Limited Time Vegas Wedding Chapel
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its debut back in 1936 when Carl Mayer, Oscar's nephew, created a 13-foot-long hot dog-shaped metal container on wheels. Though it disappeared just four years later in 1940, it returned in 1952 in a 22-foot-long version.
The vehicle has gone through several changes since then, and today, there are six different Wienermobiles in operation. The vehicles have become an iconic part of the brand, and hot dog fans can catch a glimpse of the cars as they travel the country.
For the first time, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will play host to a few weddings. The company said in an email that it receives "thousands of requests to attend surprise proposals and weddings across the U.S." each year. Although Oscar Mayer can't honor all those requests, now, if you really want the legendary hot dog on wheels there for your special day, you can head to Las Vegas.
Oscar Mayer wants to help you celebrate your big day
Oscar Mayer will be hosting the "Wienermobile of Love" outside of the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, according to a press release. An email from the company states that 72% of couples stress about planning their big day, so Oscar Mayer hopes to alleviate the pressure and provide a "unique and joyful celebration" opportunity.
Each ceremony will be performed by Oscar Mayer's Hotdoggers — the company's team of traveling spokespeople. Newlyweds can enjoy a live wiener whistle quartet during the ceremony and a hot dog-themed cake to celebrate afterward. And, of course, the setup will feature plenty of photo opportunities to commemorate the big day.
All ceremonies will be all-expenses-paid by Oscar Mayer. If you want to celebrate your wedding with the hot dog company, apply for your marriage license soon. The ceremonies will only take place in Las Vegas on April 15 and 16. Bookings are on a first-come, first-served basis on the Oscar Mayer website beginning April 10.
Celebrate in a stress-free way
"As more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses," says Ed Roland, Senior Manager of Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer, per the press release.
If you're looking for a less stressful way to celebrate your big day — or you just really love Oscar Mayer hot dogs — this unique opportunity may be the perfect fit for you. While this is a limited-time opportunity, perhaps some successful weddings could convince the company to make the "Wienermobile of Love" a permanent attraction in the future.
If you aren't able to get to Las Vegas for your wedding, you can still catch a glimpse of the 27-foot-long Wienermobiles as they tour the country. Oscar Mayer's website shares upcoming events where fans of the hot dog company can see the vehicles and grab some photos with them.