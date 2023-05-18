Wendy's Is Going Seriously High-Tech With Its New Robotic Delivery Plan
Automation is changing the way people live and work, and now it's ensuring that customers receive their fast-food orders as quickly as possible. According to a news release courtesy of Wendy's, the chain is paving the way in automation thanks to its partnership with a hyperlogistics company to develop an underground delivery system at its restaurants. The system utilizes robotic technology to deliver orders from the restaurant straight to customer vehicles via Instant Pickup portals situated in the parking lot.
As the originator of the now ubiquitous pick-up window, Wendy's has been committed to innovation since its inception. This latest technological upgrade is expected to enhance the customer experience even more in light of the ever-growing preference for convenient mobile ordering. Along with ensuring faster delivery of food, Wendy's also hopes that the new technology enhances accuracy, and ultimately boosts customer satisfaction. As for how the system works, customers can look forward to an experience taken straight from the pages of a sci-fi novel.
Fast-food favorites delivered directly to your vehicle
Wendy's Instant Pickup portals are made possible by Pipedream, a company known for devising automated underground logistics systems. Upon receiving a mobile order, Wendy's staff will begin preparing items as the customer makes their way to the store. When the customer arrives, they will pull into one of several spots containing an Instant Pickup portal. Orders are then transferred from the kitchen to the portal to be retrieved by the customer. Along with the impressive delivery time, portals allow customers to remain in their vehicles for a more convenient experience.
Per Pipedream CEO Garrett McCurrach, this new system doesn't only benefit Wendy's customers. It also enables staff "to focus on what matters: serving delicious, high-quality food and connecting with customers." Wendy's is expected to launch its new delivery system sometime this year, although the exact date and location remain to be determined. Like other establishments that adopted the chain's pick-up window concept, Wendy's may be at the forefront of a fast-food revolution thanks to their innovative thinking.