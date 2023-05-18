Wendy's Is Going Seriously High-Tech With Its New Robotic Delivery Plan

Automation is changing the way people live and work, and now it's ensuring that customers receive their fast-food orders as quickly as possible. According to a news release courtesy of Wendy's, the chain is paving the way in automation thanks to its partnership with a hyperlogistics company to develop an underground delivery system at its restaurants. The system utilizes robotic technology to deliver orders from the restaurant straight to customer vehicles via Instant Pickup portals situated in the parking lot.

As the originator of the now ubiquitous pick-up window, Wendy's has been committed to innovation since its inception. This latest technological upgrade is expected to enhance the customer experience even more in light of the ever-growing preference for convenient mobile ordering. Along with ensuring faster delivery of food, Wendy's also hopes that the new technology enhances accuracy, and ultimately boosts customer satisfaction. As for how the system works, customers can look forward to an experience taken straight from the pages of a sci-fi novel.