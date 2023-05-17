Taco John's Has Already Clapped Back Over The 'Taco Tuesday' Debacle

Things are heating up in the war for "Taco Tuesday." While Americans can still express their right to indulge in its activities — namely, eating tacos on a particular day of the week — not all businesses can advertise using the "Taco Tuesday" phrase. Yesterday, it was announced that Taco Bell was fighting to free the "Taco Tuesday" trademark from the current copyright holders, who are already taking advantage of this publicity to push back.

The use of the phrase "Taco Tuesday" is currently limited to only two brands in the United States. Midwestern chain Taco John's holds the copyright in every state except New Jersey, which belongs to a restaurant called Gregory's. Side Chef claims that Taco John's has litigiously enforced its copyright by sending several cease and desist letters to small businesses over the years. Taco Bell now seeks to end this by filing a petition with the USPTO Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to cancel the use of this trademark so that it, and all other American businesses, can use the popular phrase in its advertising.

"Tacos have the unique ability to bring people together and bring joy to their lives on an otherwise mediocre day of the week. But since 1989, entities associated with Registrant have owned a federal trademark registration for "Taco Tuesday." Not cool," writes Taco Bell in its petition.