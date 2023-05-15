Juicer Connections Has Been Flagged By The FDA Over Safety Violations

The Food and Drug Administration exists to protect consumers from unsafe, unsanitary, inaccurate, or otherwise societally unacceptable business practices, and it's not a huge shock that companies sometimes run afoul of their regulations. But it's rare for a company to get hit as hard as Juicer Connections, Inc., a juice importer and producer located in the greater Los Angeles area, did on April 11.

Public-facing information on Juicer Connections is relatively sparse, but it appears to be an importer with possible connections to other juice stores and companies in California. There is a record of one prior FDA violation in which the company neglected to file a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point Plan (HACCP); the plan's lack of follow-through is a notable violation listed in the latest warning.

The list of issues here is staggering; it wasn't just hit with one type of problem, but several ranging from appalling sanitary problems to significant issues with misbranding.