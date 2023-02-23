FDA Officially Approves Of 'Milk' Label For Plant-Based Alternatives

It looks like the beef between the dairy industry and the plant-based industry is coming to a close. In recent years, the dairy industry and plant-based industry have been brawling over the labeling of certain plant-based products. As more plant-based types of milk are popping up in grocery stores, the dairy industry — or Big Dairy, if you will — has been demanding the federal government to limit the use of the term "milk" to dairy products, arguing the label can confuse and mislead consumers if used by plant-based milk alternatives.

In 2016, the National Milk Producers Federation urged the Food and Drug Administration in a letter to "order manufacturers of plant-based drinks to find some other name," NPR reported. Despite pushback from the dairy industry, more Americans are turning to plant-based milk alternatives. According to the Good Food Institute, plant-based milk made up 16% of overall milk sales in 2021.

In September 2018, the FDA released a notice requesting comments from consumers in regard to beverage makers labeling their plant-based milks as milk. The agency received more than 13,000 comments. Based on these comments, the FDA has recently issued new guidances in favor of plant-based milk manufacturers.