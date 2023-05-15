Starbucks' Summer Game 2023 Is Officially On. Here Are The Prizes

While many people have already had their first sip of summer 2023's Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and questioned the appearance of the latest cake pop, Starbucks wants people to embrace an adventure beyond the food and drink on the table. Although uncovering a new secret item can be exhilarating, the reality is that summer fun is about getting off the couch and doing something new. The 2023 Starbucks Summer Game is here, and the grand prize will have people packing their bags.

Available exclusively for Starbucks Rewards members, the summer promotion offers millions of prizes to be won. According to the sweepstakes rules, the grand prize is a trip for two to one of the unique Starbucks locations around the world. While 10 winners will embark on that epic journey, there are many other prizes up for grabs. From Cranium 25th Edition board games to Starbucks gift cards, many people will be lucky enough to win something. A whopping 8 million people will walk away with five Bonus Stars added to their Rewards account.

The 2023 Starbucks Summer Game includes three parts: an instant win game, a sweepstakes, and a skill-based game. It runs from May 15, 2023 through June 18, 2023. To play the promotion, there are purchase based entries, a free entry by fulfilling certain requirements, and other entry options dependent on completing certain activities. For those thirsting for an escape, the Starbucks Summer Game 2023 could be revving up that next great adventure.