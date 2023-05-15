Starbucks' Summer Game 2023 Is Officially On. Here Are The Prizes
While many people have already had their first sip of summer 2023's Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and questioned the appearance of the latest cake pop, Starbucks wants people to embrace an adventure beyond the food and drink on the table. Although uncovering a new secret item can be exhilarating, the reality is that summer fun is about getting off the couch and doing something new. The 2023 Starbucks Summer Game is here, and the grand prize will have people packing their bags.
Available exclusively for Starbucks Rewards members, the summer promotion offers millions of prizes to be won. According to the sweepstakes rules, the grand prize is a trip for two to one of the unique Starbucks locations around the world. While 10 winners will embark on that epic journey, there are many other prizes up for grabs. From Cranium 25th Edition board games to Starbucks gift cards, many people will be lucky enough to win something. A whopping 8 million people will walk away with five Bonus Stars added to their Rewards account.
The 2023 Starbucks Summer Game includes three parts: an instant win game, a sweepstakes, and a skill-based game. It runs from May 15, 2023 through June 18, 2023. To play the promotion, there are purchase based entries, a free entry by fulfilling certain requirements, and other entry options dependent on completing certain activities. For those thirsting for an escape, the Starbucks Summer Game 2023 could be revving up that next great adventure.
Plan a summer adventure to these unique Starbucks locations
Although some people might remember packing the car for a family vacation to Walley World, a memorable summer trip isn't stuck in iconic movie lore. For Starbucks lovers, their favorite coffee beverage can be served from the most unique locations around the globe. Soon, 10 lucky winners of the Starbucks Adventure of a Lifetime will choose from locations in South Africa, Japan, Italy, India, and more.
Looking at some of these destinations, each store captures a special aspect of the city. Whether it's the grandeur of being close to the Opéra Garnier in Paris or stepping into the farm at Hacienda Alsacia in Costa Rica, the company showcases these places as a way to blend coffee and culture. From the largest Thailand store showing stunning Bangkok views to the tranquility offered at the Turks and Caicos seaside location, the nod to the country and its artists (while giving travelers something familiar) is what makes Starbucks a worldwide powerhouse.
By highlighting these special locales in the 2023 Starbucks Summer Game, the coffee giant is reminding travelers that many of their favorite iced drinks and lattes can be found when away from their local store. Even though some menus may vary, guests can appreciate that certain blends will be brewing behind the counter. Sometimes a taste of home on that great food adventure can be the fortitude to keep moving on to the next excursion.