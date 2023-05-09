In A Recent Summit, World Leaders Agree That Technology Is The Key To Improving Food Security

From the child who missed breakfast before school to the family that has a sparse dinner, food insecurity continues to be a plight both in the United States and across the globe. With more than 34 million people in the U.S. being food insecure, the impact is more than hunger. The CDC reports that the public health problem results in more than $77 billion each year allocated toward health care spending. During the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate Summit, taking place in Washington, D.C. from May 8 to May 10, leaders asserted that the solution to this growing problem lies in developing advanced technology.

Although people can be wary of the AI-driven world, technology can offer problem-solving innovations. The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate supports agricultural innovation to address the global issue of food security. During the AIM summit, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said that innovative farming technologies and approaches can address the food security issue. The multi-faceted approach made "accelerating innovative technology and practices" priority one. Items included technology-enabled decision support systems, collaborative intelligence tools, and inclusive innovation culture.

Although these changes aren't a magic pill to eradicate food insecurity issues, it's a statement that technology needs to be part of the conversation. Without plowing over the farmer, progress can help all aspects of the food chain. By bringing everyone to the table, the potential solution brings hope for reducing food insecurity.