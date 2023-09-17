Bean, Beef, And Cheese Enchiladas Recipe

If you love Southwestern and Mexican-inspired flavors, then this dish is for you. Filled with ground beef, canned pinto beans, shredded Mexican cheese, and canned enchilada sauce, this recipe delivers authentic Southwestern flavor without you needing to spend hours in the kitchen. This meal comes together in around 30 minutes, making it appropriate for even a hectic weeknight dinner — it doesn't get better than that!

Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, brings us this recipe for beef, bean, and cheese enchiladas. "I grew up in Arizona and Southwestern meals made up a large portion of my childhood," Carli says. "We ate a lot of enchiladas using store bought enchilada sauce, shredded Mexican cheese, and various meats and beans." By relying on these store-bought items, Carli makes this dish accessible for those that are pressed for time or want to limit their grocery shopping list, without skimping on any hearty flavors.