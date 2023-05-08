Krispy Kreme's 'Minis For Mom' Are Here To Help Celebrate Mother's Day

Like many other dedicated fast food joints, Krispy Kreme almost always rolls out a lineup of themed doughnuts to celebrate just about every holiday — from Leprechaun Trap doughnuts for Patrick's Day to Santa Belly varieties for Christmas. Mother's Day is no exception, and this year the chain is looking to honor moms everywhere with its "Minis for Mom" doughnuts.

These minis are sold in boxes of 16. Each box will contain four of the chain's original glazed doughnuts in addition to four of each of the three new flavors: the Strawberry Iced Heart Doughnut, Chocolate Iced Rose Doughnut, and the Cookies & Kreme Doughnut. So if your mom is the type to choose doughnuts in lieu flowers or chocolates, think about making a trip to Krispy Kreme this year.

Before you decide, let's talk about the makeup of each new doughnut. The strawberry mini is a glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry icing topped with a pink heart, while the rose doughnut is also an original glazed covered in chocolate icing and is topped with a pink buttercreme flower. Lastly, the cookies & kreme doughnut is a glazed doughnut covered in chocolate icing and cookie crumble — with a little swirl of pink icing to tie it all together. Starting on May 8, these limited-time "Minis for Mom" will be available at stores all around the U.S. for anyone to try.