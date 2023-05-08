Krispy Kreme's 'Minis For Mom' Are Here To Help Celebrate Mother's Day
Like many other dedicated fast food joints, Krispy Kreme almost always rolls out a lineup of themed doughnuts to celebrate just about every holiday — from Leprechaun Trap doughnuts for Patrick's Day to Santa Belly varieties for Christmas. Mother's Day is no exception, and this year the chain is looking to honor moms everywhere with its "Minis for Mom" doughnuts.
These minis are sold in boxes of 16. Each box will contain four of the chain's original glazed doughnuts in addition to four of each of the three new flavors: the Strawberry Iced Heart Doughnut, Chocolate Iced Rose Doughnut, and the Cookies & Kreme Doughnut. So if your mom is the type to choose doughnuts in lieu flowers or chocolates, think about making a trip to Krispy Kreme this year.
Before you decide, let's talk about the makeup of each new doughnut. The strawberry mini is a glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry icing topped with a pink heart, while the rose doughnut is also an original glazed covered in chocolate icing and is topped with a pink buttercreme flower. Lastly, the cookies & kreme doughnut is a glazed doughnut covered in chocolate icing and cookie crumble — with a little swirl of pink icing to tie it all together. Starting on May 8, these limited-time "Minis for Mom" will be available at stores all around the U.S. for anyone to try.
How to order ... and some special deals
If you're interested in purchasing the new "Minis for Mom" for Mother's Day, there are a couple different ways you can order. To start, head in-store to grab a box for yourself. You can always order ahead for pickup using the Krispy Kreme app or the website. But if you'd prefer to stay on the couch for the weekend, delivery is also an option.
Now if you're looking for a special discount, those celebrating Mother's Day can get a $0 delivery fee if you place an order online or through the app on May 12 and 13. (So mom can wake up to a box of doughnuts at her door).
The "Minis for Mom" will only be here until May 14, so get them while you still can. If you miss out on the chance to try these new minis, don't worry. Krispy Kreme always has new flavors coming around the corner. For example, the chain recently released a collection of cookie-themed doughnuts for fans to try on April 17 which are also now out for a limited time. Prior to that release, the chain's special spring lineup of doughnuts was available for a limited time too. So no matter the time of year, you can always count on Krispy Kreme to roll out a little something new.