Krispy Kreme's Spring Lineup Is Here: What You Need To Know
If you thought Krispy Kreme had finished celebrating spring with the end of its St. Patrick's Day promotions, you'd be wrong. In a March 27 press release, the popular donut chain announced a collection of four mini donuts that reflect all of the joys that come with the first days of the new season.
Fans can pick up a 16-count box of Krispy Kreme's four seasonal donuts. (And just like those seasonal blooms, these donuts are only around for a limited amount of time.) In 2022, the brand built its spring donut theme around egg-inspired designs that decorated filled mini donuts. This year, the chain is decorating mini original glazed donuts with a familiar design from years past, along with three new designs.
In its press release, Krispy Kreme explained that its new collection of spring-themed mini donuts was "inspired by the season's flowers and most adorable baby critters."
Krispy Kreme has released four mini donuts to celebrate spring
Krispy Kreme's newest design is the mini diving duck donut, a glazed donut dipped in blue icing with white nonpareils to resemble a serene pond, complete with a duck tail of yellow buttercreme frosting and orange buttercreme feet.
There's also the "bouncing bunny" donut and the daffodil donut, which resemble the "bunny bum" and flower donuts, respectively, from two years ago. The bunny is topped with green frosting and features a white buttercreme bunny tail in the middle. The daffodil is dipped in yellow frosting and yellow sanding sugar and also features a buttercreme decoration in the middle.
Returning to Krispy Kreme's spring donut lineup is the mini chocolate iced with spring sprinkles. It will also be available in an eight-count box of minis at select grocery stores, along with strawberry iced doughnuts with spring sprinkles and original glazed donuts.