Krispy Kreme's Spring Lineup Is Here: What You Need To Know

If you thought Krispy Kreme had finished celebrating spring with the end of its St. Patrick's Day promotions, you'd be wrong. In a March 27 press release, the popular donut chain announced a collection of four mini donuts that reflect all of the joys that come with the first days of the new season.

Fans can pick up a 16-count box of Krispy Kreme's four seasonal donuts. (And just like those seasonal blooms, these donuts are only around for a limited amount of time.) In 2022, the brand built its spring donut theme around egg-inspired designs that decorated filled mini donuts. This year, the chain is decorating mini original glazed donuts with a familiar design from years past, along with three new designs.

In its press release, Krispy Kreme explained that its new collection of spring-themed mini donuts was "​​inspired by the season's flowers and most adorable baby critters."