King Charles III's Coronation Is Breaking From A Long-Standing Pie Tradition

The British Royal family upholds quite a few curious customs, many of which date back centuries. Take lamprey pie, for instance, a culinary tradition that first took hold during the 12th century. Every Christmas, royals were bequeathed a lamprey pie by the city of Gloucester, England. This practice continued until the mid-19th century when lampreys became too expensive for the common man. However, lamprey pies continued to be an important part of coronations, at least until the most recent crowning of England's latest king.

So, what are lampreys? While often referred to as eels due to their sleek bodies and lack of scales, lampreys are an ancient type of fish that have been kicking around the planet for 350 million years. Lampreys are invasive in some parts of the world, including the Great Lakes region of the U.S. Conversely, lampreys are included on the Red List of threatened freshwater fish in Europe, as stated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Because of their threatened status, the fish will be conspicuously absent from King Charles III's upcoming coronation.