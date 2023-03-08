Childhood Hero Sunny D Is Making The Leap To A Vodka Seltzer

Nostalgia is a driving force behind many food trends. People crave the sweet treats of their childhoods, such as Dunkaroos, Pop-Tarts, and Rice Krispies Treats. The smells of these treats may bring back memories of childhood, providing an extra dose of serotonin along with the sugary treats. There's even a name for this phenomenon: the Proust Effect.

SunnyD was first released as "Sunny Delight" in 1963, before the name changed in 2000. The orange-flavored drink's popularity surged in the '80s and '90s, and it's maintained its popularity. It has reportedly seen an increase in sales of 30% since 2019.

Inspired by the nostalgia of those who grew up drinking the orange beverage, as well as the continued trend of hard seltzer being a go-to for many drinkers, SunnyD has announced its foray into the world of adult beverages. SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will hit store shelves soon, adding a little nostalgia to adult beverages.