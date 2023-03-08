Childhood Hero Sunny D Is Making The Leap To A Vodka Seltzer
Nostalgia is a driving force behind many food trends. People crave the sweet treats of their childhoods, such as Dunkaroos, Pop-Tarts, and Rice Krispies Treats. The smells of these treats may bring back memories of childhood, providing an extra dose of serotonin along with the sugary treats. There's even a name for this phenomenon: the Proust Effect.
SunnyD was first released as "Sunny Delight" in 1963, before the name changed in 2000. The orange-flavored drink's popularity surged in the '80s and '90s, and it's maintained its popularity. It has reportedly seen an increase in sales of 30% since 2019.
Inspired by the nostalgia of those who grew up drinking the orange beverage, as well as the continued trend of hard seltzer being a go-to for many drinkers, SunnyD has announced its foray into the world of adult beverages. SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will hit store shelves soon, adding a little nostalgia to adult beverages.
A flavor inspired by nostalgia
Consumers have already been using the original SunnyD as a mixer, and the brand heard fans' demands for an alcoholic version of the iconic drink. "We looked at the hard seltzer category, and thought, good, but we can do better," SunnyD chief marketing officer Ilene Bergenfeld said in a statement.
The all-new drinks were made "to have the same great orange taste as the SUNNYD our fans know and love," according to the SunnyD Cocktails website. In a blind taste-test of the drink, 57% of participants said the drink was better than other hard seltzers, citing improved aftertaste, texture, and aroma.
The seltzer will be available in select Walmart, Total Wine & More, and independent liquor stores beginning March 11. A four-pack of 12-ounce cans will sell for $9.99; single cans will also be available to purchase. Each can is gluten-free, contains zero grams of sugar, and is 4.5% ABV.