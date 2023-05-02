Planet Smoothie Announces The Return Of Fan-Favorite Boba Just In Time For Summer
With summer around the corner, just thinking about the upcoming scorching heat may already have you sweating. For many, ice cream is the summer treat of choice. However, one smoothie brand is looking to be the go-to place to cool you down this summer.
Back by popular demand, Planet Smoothie is bringing back its fan-favorite mango boba, according to a May 1 press release. Mango boba is making a comeback in the Bubble Trouble smoothie, which also contains strawberries, mango, lemon juice, and orange juice. The fruity topping can also be added to any drink.
Planet Smoothie is also launching three brand-new summery smoothies: Sunshine & Limes, Where's the Beach?, and It's Lime Time. All of the drinks contain lime juice and Hydration Boost, which the company says contains electrolytes for an extra kick of hydration. Sunshine & Limes is a blend of lime juice, strawberries, bananas, and Hydration Blast. Where's the Beach? is made with coconut water, lime juice, blueberries, açaí, and Hydration Blast. It's Lime Time features coconut water, lime juice, strawberries, dragon fruit, and Hydration Blast.
Boba has popped up in many non-boba drinks
Planet Smoothie introduced mango boba last summer with its two boba smoothies, Bubble Trouble and Berry Poppin'. According to one Planet Smoothie employee on TikTok, the boba smoothies were a hit with customers. In the video, the employee gives viewers a glimpse into how the Bubble Trouble smoothie is made. A scoop of mango boba is placed at the bottom of the cup, and the blended ingredients are poured over the boba. "The smoothie is really refreshing and good," the creator says. "A lot of people like it here."
Boba, also known as bubbles or tapioca pearls, was once just a specialty topping found at boba tea shops. Recently, more restaurant brands began adding the chewy topping to its menu. In 2021, Dunkin' Donuts introduced strawberry popping bubbles. The bubbles could be added to any iced or frozen beverage. Starbucks also tried to get into the boba game in 2021 by selling two drinks with coffee popping boba at selected locations in the United States, according to the Daily Dot. Other Starbucks locations in countries like Mexico and Malaysia already offer boba.