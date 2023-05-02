Planet Smoothie Announces The Return Of Fan-Favorite Boba Just In Time For Summer

With summer around the corner, just thinking about the upcoming scorching heat may already have you sweating. For many, ice cream is the summer treat of choice. However, one smoothie brand is looking to be the go-to place to cool you down this summer.

Back by popular demand, Planet Smoothie is bringing back its fan-favorite mango boba, according to a May 1 press release. Mango boba is making a comeback in the Bubble Trouble smoothie, which also contains strawberries, mango, lemon juice, and orange juice. The fruity topping can also be added to any drink.

Planet Smoothie is also launching three brand-new summery smoothies: Sunshine & Limes, Where's the Beach?, and It's Lime Time. All of the drinks contain lime juice and Hydration Boost, which the company says contains electrolytes for an extra kick of hydration. Sunshine & Limes is a blend of lime juice, strawberries, bananas, and Hydration Blast. Where's the Beach? is made with coconut water, lime juice, blueberries, açaí, and Hydration Blast. It's Lime Time features coconut water, lime juice, strawberries, dragon fruit, and Hydration Blast.