Potato Milk Is An Unexpectedly Delicious Dairy Alternative Gaining Ground In 2023

Plant-based milks are quite popular these days, and for lots of great reasons. People who are lactose intolerant experience digestive issues when drinking cow's milk, so plant-based products are a welcomed alternative with their morning cereal or in their coffee. Also, many people avoid dairy products due to the poor conditions dairy cows are subjected to. Others simply prefer the taste and texture of plant-based options like oat, almond, and soy milks. In addition to these products, people leading dairy-free lifestyles can also add potato milk to their pantheon of choices.

While potatoes are versatile, the idea of turning them into a beverage might seem a little out there. Sure, everyone loves spuds when they're fried, mashed, and slathered with butter, but potato milk is another thing altogether. However, the inherent qualities of potatoes actually make them quite suitable for plant-based beverages. That's why potato milk is slated to be a very big deal in 2023.