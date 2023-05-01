Bomb Pop's Latest Popsicle Launches Into A New Flavor Frontier

The iconic Bomb Pop is best known for its signature rocket-like shape, its patriotic color scheme, and its combination of lime, cherry, and blue raspberry flavors. But this summer, ice pop fans will have even more flavor combinations to choose from, thanks to a brand-new product release. The new Candy Clash Bomb Pops combine blue raspberry, strawberry, and watermelon flavors.

While the original red, white, and blue combo is beloved by kids and adults of all ages, Bomb Pop frequently introduces new flavors. The brand's latest mashup is being met with anticipation, as it's sure to make the dog days of summer so much cooler.

The hot weather will be here before you know it, which means households across America are stocking up on frozen treats. While ice pops are available from a variety of big-name dessert brands, the Original Bomb Pop remains a staple of summertime fun and revelry.