The Ben & Jerry's Union Has Just Reached A Landmark Agreement With The Company. Here's What We Know

While Ben & Jerry's had humble beginnings in a renovated gas station, the iconic food company scoops more than just frozen treats. Its long-standing purpose to make the world a better place is more than environmental advocacy or spreading smiles with desserts. The company chooses to stand tall on certain principles, regardless of popularity, a sound business policy, or ease.

In an April announcement, Ben & Jerry's supported Scoopers United and its goal of unionizing workers at the company's flagship store in Vermont. Specifically, the brand said that it supports the rights of workers to unionize and believes in a "fair, inclusive, and equitable" workplace (via the Associated Press). The agreement sets rules for an equitable election amongst eligible employees at the Burlington location. In addition, the company will help foster a positive negotiation environment. Although the process will take time, Rebeka Mendelsohn, who led the unionizing effort, believes that the decision is a positive one. She hopes that it is the first step to wage improvements, working condition changes, and other items workers' benefits.

While there is an assumption that this first step could trickle down to other corporate scoop locations, it's likely a long road ahead. More importantly, the Ben & Jerry's decision to work with a worker's union could set an example within the quick-service restaurant industry. It seems that unionization efforts are gaining strength, and Ben & Jerry's just took a big step towards bridging the divide between the two warring factions.