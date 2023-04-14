Dunkin' Is Listening To Its Fans, Bringing Back Butter Pecan Swirl Permanently

Since its debut in 2013, Dunkin's butter pecan swirl has been a fan favorite, according to a press release. The drink makes a return each year, but only stays on menus for a limited time before disappearing.

Over the years, fans have continuously asked the coffee chain to make the drink a permanent menu offering. Some devoted fans even started a Change.org petition, noting that they were tired of having to wait an entire year for their favorite coffee flavoring. Fortunately, it seems Dunkin' has listened to the demands, and the drink flavor will soon return for good.

Dunkin' fans can soon indulge in the butter pecan iced coffee any time, which blends the taste of butter-roasted pecans and sweet cream into each cold cup of joe. The flavoring can also be added to any coffee, latte, or macchiato. Butter pecan swirl will be available to order in participating Dunkin' locations beginning April 26, 2023.