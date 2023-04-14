Dunkin' Is Listening To Its Fans, Bringing Back Butter Pecan Swirl Permanently
Since its debut in 2013, Dunkin's butter pecan swirl has been a fan favorite, according to a press release. The drink makes a return each year, but only stays on menus for a limited time before disappearing.
Over the years, fans have continuously asked the coffee chain to make the drink a permanent menu offering. Some devoted fans even started a Change.org petition, noting that they were tired of having to wait an entire year for their favorite coffee flavoring. Fortunately, it seems Dunkin' has listened to the demands, and the drink flavor will soon return for good.
Dunkin' fans can soon indulge in the butter pecan iced coffee any time, which blends the taste of butter-roasted pecans and sweet cream into each cold cup of joe. The flavoring can also be added to any coffee, latte, or macchiato. Butter pecan swirl will be available to order in participating Dunkin' locations beginning April 26, 2023.
There could be even more pecan goodness in the future
Requests from fans — and even employees — of the coffee chain played a huge part in the brand's decision to bring back the flavoring. Dunkin's Chief Marketing Officer, Jill McVicar, said "The requests from guests and our Dunkin' teammates to make this Swirl a regular offering are staggering. We're thrilled to finally grant their wish, making this a permanent delight for Dunkin' fans to savor all year long."
Until now, Dunkin' fans could purchase bottles of butter pecan-flavored iced coffee year-round in grocery and convenience stores. But this flavor was only available in the iced coffee variety, leaving latte and macchiato fans yearning for more.
The coffee chain has also teased that there may be even more pecan-related news by the end of the month — potentially involving the butter pecan crunch frozen coffee, or the butter pecan donut, both of which have been leaked on Reddit. But one thing is for sure: coffee fans can head to Dunkin' to satisfy all their butter pecan cravings beginning April 26.