White Castle Has A Lot In Store For National Hamburger Month

For some people, that Crave Case is more than just a meal shared with friends. As the first fast-food hamburger chain, White Castle and its iconic menu items have ingrained themselves into food history. From being named the most influential burger of all time to creating flavor innovations that entice guests to make a special visit, the power of the crave is real.

As the brand that started National Hamburger Month in 1992, White Castle is celebrating throughout May with food deals that will satisfy any hunger. According to an April 27 press release, the deals include a free slider on May 15, National Slider Day, Instacart discounts on May 15, free dessert with purchase over Mother's Day weekend, and $25 gift cards reduced to $19.21, representing the year White Castle was founded. In addition, Craver Nation members can receive 20% off mobile orders throughout May.

Although quick-service restaurants often capitalize on national food days, holidays, and other special promotions, the concept has been part of White Castle's business plan for decades. As the first fast-food restaurant to run a coupon campaign, offering value to build loyalty is the foundation of its business. May might be about celebrating moms, watching flowers bloom, and preparing for summer. But for White Castle and its Craver Nation, it's about saving on those iconic sliders.