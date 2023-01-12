White Castle's Infamous Fancy Valentine's Day Service Is Officially Coming Back

While some people associate the popular quick-service restaurant with late-night stops at a drive-thru for a Crave Case, Valentine's Day at White Castle is far different from a rushed bite eaten in the cloak of darkness. According to a January 10 company press release, the tongue-in-cheek romantic offering is back, marking the 23rd time this unique dinner opportunity will be available. As people run to OpenTable to book one of the special tables, White Castle's dining event might have people placing a chicken ring on that finger and hoping they'll crave a special someone for all time.

Some people believe February 14 is a holiday not worthy of the hype. But the White Castle Valentine's Day event started as an idea to bring in customers on a day where the brand didn't feel all that sale love. According to Eater, the idea started small, with little or no fanfare. Over time, the kitschy quality of white tablecloths and table service at a quick-service restaurant found its niche, and many people bought into the concept.

As discussed by Vox, the irony of the event adds to its appeal. Instead of a sophisticated meal, choosing to go against the grain can be a draw. With no fear of meeting lofty ideals, unexpected meal takes the pressure off, and people have fun. Although the dinner might not be worthy of a Michelin star, enjoying a little lighthearted fun has become a happily ever after.