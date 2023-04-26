A Dutch Chip Company Has Created A Solution For Those Pesky Bag Crumbs

Potato chip producers are nothing if not problem-solvers. One brand developed a solution for chip-eaters with big hands, and Frito-Lay-owned Tostitos developed a bag that doubled as a breathalyzer. And even though you might find the seemingly excessive amount of air in a chip bag annoying and disappointing, it serves the important purpose of keeping your chips from being crushed in transit.

So, following in the footsteps of a long line of solution-finders, Netherlands-based Hoeksche Chips has introduced an innovative new bag for the salty snack that eliminates one of the biggest obstacles in the chip-eating experience. With just one simple packaging upgrade, the Dutch brand has created a quick fix that enables snackers to easily access all of that delightful chip dust in the bottom of the bag.

Instead of just reaching down through the top of the bag, scraping blindly at the bottom, chip-eaters can simply twist off the bottom left corner and pour that potato chip goodness right in their gullet.