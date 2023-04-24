Crippling Drought Means Higher Flour Prices Are Coming. Here's What We Know

For more than a year, grocery prices have continued to rise — and restaurant prices aren't far behind, with menu increases even surpassing grocery store hikes in recent months. And while average costs are still up, some food items, such as eggs, have started to see a decline.

Just when grocery prices finally started dropping, more bad news has appeared: flour prices might be taking a hit. Flour, of course, is used in countless recipes, from pastas, breads, and pizzas to all kinds of baked goods. It's a household ingredient that is present in almost every pantry, barring any dietary restrictions. If you're someone who loves to whip up scratch-made cookies in your spare time or visit your local bakery for fresh bagels and donuts on the weekend, you might want to sit down for this. A severe drought in the Midwest is threatening to send flour prices climbing in 2024, with multiple wheat varieties at risk of a shortage.