Queen Consort Camilla Just Banned 2 Ingredients From The Coronation Day Menu

There has been no shortage of hype leading up to King Charles' coronation on May 6. Will Harry and Meghan be invited? What musical guests will perform? But the latest news is all about the menu. There are two food items that will likely not be on the menu at the coronation at the request of Queen Consort Camilla: According to her son, there will be no garlic and no chili. Tom Parker Bowles, a food writer and critic, shared the news on a podcast called "The News Agents," which is hosted by journalists Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel, and Lewis Goodall.

The reasoning behind the queen consort's request comes down to personal preference, her son said. "She doesn't like chili, she doesn't like massive spice," he shared on the podcast (via Hello!), adding that at such an important event "you have to be a little bit careful not to get the tummy too excited." As for the garlic, Parker Bowles chalked the preference up to "purely social reasons," since garlic can make your breath smell. Parker Bowles also shared Camilla's preferred foods, which include fish and fresh vegetables, especially those grown in her garden at home.