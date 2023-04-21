Blue Bunny Is Teaming Up With Stuffed Puffs Marshmallows For A Brand New Treat
Summer provides the perfect opportunity to cool down with a variety of frozen treats from ice cream manufacturer Blue Bunny. The story of Blue Bunny began eight decades ago, and all thanks to a contest. When asked for new ice cream names, a man from Sioux City, Iowa, contributed the name Blue Bunny in honor of his son's love for the blue rabbits that he spied in a store window.
In addition to quality, Blue Bunny also prides itself on innovation. The frozen treat manufacturer is always looking for ways to expand its product line and offer customers something out of the ordinary. That's why a recent announcement regarding Blue Bunny's partnership with Stuffed Puffs marshmallows was met with such fanfare. In addition to its traditional marshmallows, Stuffed Puffs also offers specialty treats with a little something extra. This collaboration means that you can now enjoy many tasty flavors of ice cream with a surprise treat inside, whether for a special occasion or just because.
Stuffed marshmallows and ice cream: a winning combination
As reported by Cision PR Newswire, big things are happening in the snack world this April thanks to a new product collaboration. Blue Bunny Stuffed Puffs scoopables will be available in three flavors, including Birthday Cake, S'mores, and Cookies 'N Crème. For the uninitiated, Stuffed Puffs' Filled Marshmallows feature additional ingredients, such as milk chocolate or salted caramel. Accordingly, Stuffed Puffs pairing with Blue Bunny is not only tasty — it's also a lot of fun to eat.
If you want to sample Blue Bunny Stuffed Puffs scoopables for yourself, head to your local Walmart to check out the selection. Also, keep your eye out for more new products in May, as Blue Bunny and Stuffed Puffs will be releasing ice cream sandwiches in flavors like Salted Caramel S'mores and Classic S'mores. Unlike the scoopables, Blue Bunny Stuffed Puffs sandwiches will be available at other grocery stores in addition to Walmart. Here's to a fun and cool summer filled with as many frozen treats as you can handle!