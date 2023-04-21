Blue Bunny Is Teaming Up With Stuffed Puffs Marshmallows For A Brand New Treat

Summer provides the perfect opportunity to cool down with a variety of frozen treats from ice cream manufacturer Blue Bunny. The story of Blue Bunny began eight decades ago, and all thanks to a contest. When asked for new ice cream names, a man from Sioux City, Iowa, contributed the name Blue Bunny in honor of his son's love for the blue rabbits that he spied in a store window.

In addition to quality, Blue Bunny also prides itself on innovation. The frozen treat manufacturer is always looking for ways to expand its product line and offer customers something out of the ordinary. That's why a recent announcement regarding Blue Bunny's partnership with Stuffed Puffs marshmallows was met with such fanfare. In addition to its traditional marshmallows, Stuffed Puffs also offers specialty treats with a little something extra. This collaboration means that you can now enjoy many tasty flavors of ice cream with a surprise treat inside, whether for a special occasion or just because.