Uber Eats' Robot Delivery Service Is Officially Expanding In Virginia

Uber Eats has announced that it will be expanding its robotic food delivery services to select restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia. According to a press release (via Business Wire), this will be an expansion of the tech brand's partnership with robotics firm Cartken after the two previously joined forces for a pilot of the robotic delivery services in Miami, Florida. "We're pleased with the positive consumer response in Miami and are confident that Fairfax is the next best city to expand our partnership," an Uber Eats spokesperson told Restaurant Dive.

According to CNN, the robots utilized in Miami were equipped with multiple sensors to help them navigate sidewalks and street crossings without collisions, software to help them find routes with the fewest obstacles, and six wheels to help them handle the terrain. The bots have a carrying capacity of 1.5 cubic feet or approximately two grocery bags. Consumers in the pilot program were said to be notified when their food arrived, met the robots on the sidewalk outside their homes, and unlocked the carrying compartment using their smartphones. The same Cartken robots will be handling the deliveries in Fairfax as well.