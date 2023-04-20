Mars Debuts New Caramel Cold Brew-Flavored M&M's With An Interactive Twist
It can be annoying seeing that a cup of iced caramel latte you ordered has your name spelt incorrectly. If you regularly fall victim to that, it can now earn you a year's worth of M&M's. Mars is celebrating its newest Caramel Cold Brew-flavored M&M's and National Cold Brew Day by giving out a year's supply of the new flavor. Caramel Cold Brew M&M's are described as a "delicious combination" of coffee, caramel, and coffee.
Starting today, the candy brand is teaming up with former 2012 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Snigdha Nandipati in New York City to give out its Caramel Cold Brew-flavored M&M's, according to an April 20 press release. Nandipati will put her spelling skills to the test from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside M&M's World in Times Square.
As Nandipati gives out the M&M's, she will write the person's name on the package. The first 20 people whose names are misspelled by her will win a year's worth of the new flavor. Also, until April 30, M&M's fans also have a chance to win free M&M's by sharing online how their name has been misspelled on a coffee cup.
The new flavor garners mixed reviews
Caramel Cold Brew M&M's are finally hitting the shelves after being announced back in October. Mars said it decided to enter the booming coffee market with its own coffee flavor, according to an October 4 press release, taking inspiration from what it said is "Gen Z's most purchased drink." Caramel Cold Brew is the candy's first permanent coffee flavor, and also features the first on-package appearance of Purple, M&M's newest character and 'spokescandy.'
The new M&M's flavor has already received mixed reception among those who got their hands on it. In a Reddit post, one user described the flavor as "awful" in the comments, and added that it has "a disgusting sticky, dense texture. Don't waste your money." Another person wrote they were disappointed with the lack of coffee flavor.
However, there were more warm reviews for the new M&M's. A few users said it reminded them of caramel-flavored M&M's, and that they enjoyed the subtle coffee flavor. The Caramel Cold Brew M&M's flavor are available now at all major retailers.