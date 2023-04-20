Mars Debuts New Caramel Cold Brew-Flavored M&M's With An Interactive Twist

It can be annoying seeing that a cup of iced caramel latte you ordered has your name spelt incorrectly. If you regularly fall victim to that, it can now earn you a year's worth of M&M's. Mars is celebrating its newest Caramel Cold Brew-flavored M&M's and National Cold Brew Day by giving out a year's supply of the new flavor. Caramel Cold Brew M&M's are described as a "delicious combination" of coffee, caramel, and coffee.

Starting today, the candy brand is teaming up with former 2012 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Snigdha Nandipati in New York City to give out its Caramel Cold Brew-flavored M&M's, according to an April 20 press release. Nandipati will put her spelling skills to the test from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside M&M's World in Times Square.

As Nandipati gives out the M&M's, she will write the person's name on the package. The first 20 people whose names are misspelled by her will win a year's worth of the new flavor. Also, until April 30, M&M's fans also have a chance to win free M&M's by sharing online how their name has been misspelled on a coffee cup.