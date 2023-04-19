California's Gas Stove Ban Has Officially Been Overturned

A federal appeals court has overturned Berkeley, California's ban on natural gas appliances, including stoves, ovens, and furnaces, in new buildings. The Ninth U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the natural gas ban violated the Energy Policy and Conservation Act of 1975, arguing that only the federal government has authority to set energy-efficiency standards for building appliances, the Associated Press reports.

The court's overturning of the ordinance, which went into effect in 2020, was met with criticism by environmental groups. "As we face a climate and air quality crisis from coast to coast, it is vital that cities and states maintain all legal pathways to protect public health, cut climate emissions, and increase safety by addressing pollution from buildings," senior attorney Matt Vespa of environmental group Earthjustice, said to the Associated Press.

Studies have shown that natural gas is a contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Research has also shown that gas stoves exude benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, along with 2.6 million tons of methane annually. While environmental advocates criticize the judges' decision, the restaurant industry lauded the ruling. Jot Condie, president of the California Restaurant Association, said to the Associated Press that the ban "was an overreaching measure beyond the scope of any city."

The California Restaurant Association filed a lawsuit in 2019 against the city of Berkeley as soon as the ordinance was passed, arguing that natural gas appliances were critical for the operations of businesses and restaurants. The case was dismissed by a district court in 2021.