Krispy Kreme Teamed Up With Chips Ahoy And Oreo For Some Wild New Doughnuts
If you've been craving an ultra-sweet upgrade to your morning or afternoon donut routine, you're in luck. The next time you grab a cup of coffee from the Krispy Kreme drive-thru, you can also order a limited-edition donut from the Cookie Blast collection. The donut chain has teamed up with both Oreo and Chips Ahoy to create cookie-themed menu items, according to an April 17 press release.
Beginning April 17, participating Krispy Kreme locations will begin serving four new donuts that incorporate the beloved flavors of Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookies. Select grocery stores will also get half-dozen cookie donut boxes delivered daily for the duration of the promotion.
The new donuts will use Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookies as both filling flavors and garnishes on the treats. All four donuts will be available to order in-store or online for pickup or delivery via the Krispy Kreme website and app.
The lowdown on the four new donuts
The first new Krispy Kreme donut option, the Oreo and Chips Ahoy Cookie Blast, combines chewy Chips Ahoy and Oreo-flavored fillings. The outside is dipped in cookie dough icing and topped with cookie pieces, a drop of Oreo-flavored filling, and miniature versions of each of the cookies.
The Chips Ahoy Candy Blast, meanwhile, dips an original glazed donut in cookie dough icing, then tops it off with Chips Ahoy cookie pieces, chocolate chips, and chocolate candy gems.
If you'd prefer a filled donut, the Chips Ahoy Cookie Dough Kreme donut is filled with Chips Ahoy-flavored icing. It's then dipped in chocolate icing and topped with mini cookies. The fourth and final treat, the Oreo Cookies and Kreme Filled donut, fills a donut with Oreo-flavored cream, dips it in chocolate icing, then tops it with Oreo cookie pieces and a drizzle of original icing.