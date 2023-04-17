Krispy Kreme Teamed Up With Chips Ahoy And Oreo For Some Wild New Doughnuts

If you've been craving an ultra-sweet upgrade to your morning or afternoon donut routine, you're in luck. The next time you grab a cup of coffee from the Krispy Kreme drive-thru, you can also order a limited-edition donut from the Cookie Blast collection. The donut chain has teamed up with both Oreo and Chips Ahoy to create cookie-themed menu items, according to an April 17 press release.

Beginning April 17, participating Krispy Kreme locations will begin serving four new donuts that incorporate the beloved flavors of Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookies. Select grocery stores will also get half-dozen cookie donut boxes delivered daily for the duration of the promotion.

The new donuts will use Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookies as both filling flavors and garnishes on the treats. All four donuts will be available to order in-store or online for pickup or delivery via the Krispy Kreme website and app.