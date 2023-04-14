The Boston Beer Company Adds New Cocktail-Style Drinks To Its Lineup
There will soon be an all-new ready-to-drink canned cocktail available on select store shelves. The Boston Beer Company, which owns alcohol brands including Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, and Samuel Adams, announced its latest beverage lineup in an April 13 press release. Slingers Signature Cocktails are an 8% ABV malt-based beverage, created with the flavors of popular cocktails, packed into a 24-ounce can.
The canned drinks will be released in three flavors. The Bahama Mama flavor blends tropical flavors and mango in one can. Peach Screwdriver adds an unexpected twist to the typically orange-flavored drink. The third, Pineapple Punch, combines citrusy flavors with sweet pineapple for a refreshing summer drink.
Boston Beer's manager of innovation, Andrea Desaulniers, noted in a statement that the new Slingers canned cocktails have "a higher-than-average ABV." (For comparison, the Miami Cocktail Co.'s Bellini Spritz has 4.2% ABV, and Kahlua's espresso martini cans are 4.5% ABV.)
Only a few locations have the drinks available now
These ready-to-drink canned cocktails might be just the thing for summer beach hangouts and cookouts, but they're only launching in a select few locations. Depending on where you live, you may have to wait a little longer to grab the alcoholic drinks.
The brand is only rolling out in select cities for its initial launch. Residents of Cleveland, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and some areas of New Hampshire will be the first to be able to grab the drinks on store shelves. The three flavors can currently be found at gas stations, convenience stores, and supermarkets, according to the site's store locator.
The Boston Beer Company hopes to gauge consumer interest based on purchaser feedback in these test states. But if the canned cocktails find success in these initial test markets, the Slingers brand could be launched nationwide, the press release notes.