The Boston Beer Company Adds New Cocktail-Style Drinks To Its Lineup

There will soon be an all-new ready-to-drink canned cocktail available on select store shelves. The Boston Beer Company, which owns alcohol brands including Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, and Samuel Adams, announced its latest beverage lineup in an April 13 press release. Slingers Signature Cocktails are an 8% ABV malt-based beverage, created with the flavors of popular cocktails, packed into a 24-ounce can.

The canned drinks will be released in three flavors. The Bahama Mama flavor blends tropical flavors and mango in one can. Peach Screwdriver adds an unexpected twist to the typically orange-flavored drink. The third, Pineapple Punch, combines citrusy flavors with sweet pineapple for a refreshing summer drink.

Boston Beer's manager of innovation, Andrea Desaulniers, noted in a statement that the new Slingers canned cocktails have "a higher-than-average ABV." (For comparison, the Miami Cocktail Co.'s Bellini Spritz has 4.2% ABV, and Kahlua's espresso martini cans are 4.5% ABV.)