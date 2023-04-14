Krispy Kreme Is Fighting Inflation Blues With A Tax Day Deal
As Tax Day approaches on April 18, we can check filing our taxes off for another year — the finish line is in sight. And in celebration of all of our hard work spent with TurboTax pulled up on our computers, some friendly establishments are rolling out Tax Day deals.
Great American Cookies is giving out one free original Chocolate Chip Cookie with any purchase for Tax Day, and Kona Ice is offering one free shaved ice at its locations. (As the company has dubbed it, "no taxation without relaxation.") The list goes on from there; you could even acknowledge the day at home with some Tax Day dinner party dishes.
As inflation continues to wreak havoc on many aspects of our lives, one donut shop is bringing the light of normalcy back in the form of syrupy-sweet doughnuts. That's right, Krispy Kreme is fighting inflation blues with a special Tax Day deal on its original glazed dozens.
A sweet tax break
Krispy Kreme will have a special deal in recognition of Tax Day on April 18. Order one original glazed or assorted dozen, and you only have to pay the sales tax on a second box. The deal comes as a small token for inflation-weary customers that might owe the government money or receive a smaller amount back in 2023 than in previous years. According to The Wall Street Journal, the average refund check is about 11% less than the same time last year.
While the deal is sweet, there are some conditions. Customers are limited to two dozen reduced-price donuts in-store and one dozen online for pickup or delivery orders. If you order online, use the code "TAXBREAK" to get a second dozen for free. The prices of each dozen vary per state, depending on sales tax.
While this "sweet tax break" from Krispy Kreme might only be a drop in the bucket, any money saved helps.