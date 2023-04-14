Krispy Kreme Is Fighting Inflation Blues With A Tax Day Deal

As Tax Day approaches on April 18, we can check filing our taxes off for another year — the finish line is in sight. And in celebration of all of our hard work spent with TurboTax pulled up on our computers, some friendly establishments are rolling out Tax Day deals.

Great American Cookies is giving out one free original Chocolate Chip Cookie with any purchase for Tax Day, and Kona Ice is offering one free shaved ice at its locations. (As the company has dubbed it, "no taxation without relaxation.") The list goes on from there; you could even acknowledge the day at home with some Tax Day dinner party dishes.

As inflation continues to wreak havoc on many aspects of our lives, one donut shop is bringing the light of normalcy back in the form of syrupy-sweet doughnuts. That's right, Krispy Kreme is fighting inflation blues with a special Tax Day deal on its original glazed dozens.