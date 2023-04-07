Taco Bell's Bringing Back A Tasty Fan-Favorite (With A Twist)
After a long night out, very few fast-food franchises can satiate your gnawing hunger quite like Taco Bell. But while crunchy stacks of greasy meat, liquid cheese, and sour cream are a delight on the taste buds, calling Taco Bell genuine Mexican food is a bit of a stretch. Nevertheless, the company's takes on traditional Mexican staples are delicious in their own right.
Countless folks had their curiosity piqued by the smash-success Doritos Locos Taco, which situates taco fixings atop a crunchy Doritos shell. And you probably won't find a Crunchwrap Supreme in Mexico City, but who doesn't enjoy the carefully folded, multi-textured tower?
One could argue that Taco Bell's most innovative item is the nacho fry, which delivers a Mexican twist on a classic fast-food offering. As if the nacho fry weren't unique enough, Taco Bell plans on introducing a loaded fries option that's doused in Yellowbird hot sauce.
Taco Bell's new nacho fries
On March 30, it was leaked that Taco Bell reportedly plans to bring back its nacho fries. Twitter user @snackolator posted a piece of reportedly leaked promotional material showing a tray of loaded fries sitting new to a bottle of Yellowbird hot sauce.
The Fast Food Post also located one of the chain's test delivery menus on DoorDash. The new Yellowbird Nachos Fries are topped with steak, two types of cheese, sour cream, and of course, a generous drizzle of Yellowbird Spicy Habanero Ranch; they'll run you $4.99. No official launch has been announced date, but fans may be able to order Yellowbird Nacho Fries at Taco Bell starting April 13, according to @snackolator.
This isn't the first take on the fan-favorite fries that Taco Bell has experimented with. In 2020, the chain introduced the limited-time buffalo chicken nacho fries. And in 2021, Taco Bell partnered with truffle-infused hot sauce brand TRUFF to make a spicy loaded fry platter and a fry-stuffed burrito.