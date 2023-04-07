Taco Bell's Bringing Back A Tasty Fan-Favorite (With A Twist)

After a long night out, very few fast-food franchises can satiate your gnawing hunger quite like Taco Bell. But while crunchy stacks of greasy meat, liquid cheese, and sour cream are a delight on the taste buds, calling Taco Bell genuine Mexican food is a bit of a stretch. Nevertheless, the company's takes on traditional Mexican staples are delicious in their own right.

Countless folks had their curiosity piqued by the smash-success Doritos Locos Taco, which situates taco fixings atop a crunchy Doritos shell. And you probably won't find a Crunchwrap Supreme in Mexico City, but who doesn't enjoy the carefully folded, multi-textured tower?

One could argue that Taco Bell's most innovative item is the nacho fry, which delivers a Mexican twist on a classic fast-food offering. As if the nacho fry weren't unique enough, Taco Bell plans on introducing a loaded fries option that's doused in Yellowbird hot sauce.