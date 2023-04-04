TRUFF Is Doing An Unexpected Collab Ahead Of The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Truffles, everyone's favorite fancy fungus, have truly ancient origins. However, until recently, the only way the average person could access these flavorful ingredients was to train an animal to identify its scent and hopefully get lucky while wandering about the woods. Truffle cultivation has improved immeasurably in recent years and subsequently sparked a new culinary trend.
Not everyone is thrilled about the truffle trend. A sizable portion of the population has a sensitivity to the fungus' funky smell, and countless chefs are infuriated by the ubiquity of truffle-flavored foods; Martha Stewart can't stand the bourgeois oil. Nevertheless, it's clear that plenty of people love truffles — its insane price point wouldn't exist otherwise. To appease a truffle-mad consumer base, many companies have attempted to market affordable alternatives to fresh truffles. Shake Shack recently got fancy with some limited-time white truffle items. One of the most instantly recognizable brands of truffle sauces is TRUFF. As if bringing fancy fungus to your local grocery store isn't enough, TRUFF just announced its new bottle lineup, which is inspired by the upcoming blockbuster "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."
Mario characters decorated TRUFF's classic sauces
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie," a highly-anticipated take on the famous video game franchise, first hits theaters on April 5. Sauce brand TRUFF, in a recent press release, dropped three fresh-faced collectible bottles on consumers, to use the film to introduce new folks to the delicious world of truffles. RUFF co-founder Nick Guillen jokes during the release that the collaboration was a natural decision, as both Mario himself and his company share an affinity for mushrooms.
TRUFF didn't make any new sauces for this collaboration. Instead, the faces of Toad, Mario, and Princess Peach will be superimposed on three fan-favorite sauces – TRUFF Original, TRUFF Hotter, and TRUFF White Truffle, respectively. A box set of all three collective character sauces will run you $69.99. If you do opt to buy the box set, any of these three classic TRUFF sauces could be used to make a massive batch of Mario-themed black truffle mashed potatoes. (Just don't bring them to the movie theater.)