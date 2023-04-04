TRUFF Is Doing An Unexpected Collab Ahead Of The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Truffles, everyone's favorite fancy fungus, have truly ancient origins. However, until recently, the only way the average person could access these flavorful ingredients was to train an animal to identify its scent and hopefully get lucky while wandering about the woods. Truffle cultivation has improved immeasurably in recent years and subsequently sparked a new culinary trend.

Not everyone is thrilled about the truffle trend. A sizable portion of the population has a sensitivity to the fungus' funky smell, and countless chefs are infuriated by the ubiquity of truffle-flavored foods; Martha Stewart can't stand the bourgeois oil. Nevertheless, it's clear that plenty of people love truffles — its insane price point wouldn't exist otherwise. To appease a truffle-mad consumer base, many companies have attempted to market affordable alternatives to fresh truffles. Shake Shack recently got fancy with some limited-time white truffle items. One of the most instantly recognizable brands of truffle sauces is TRUFF. As if bringing fancy fungus to your local grocery store isn't enough, TRUFF just announced its new bottle lineup, which is inspired by the upcoming blockbuster "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."