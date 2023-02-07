Shake Shack Is Getting Fancy With Some Limited Time White Truffle Items

Shake Shack loves to shake things up with its menu and has offered a variety of limited-edition foods throughout the years. The chain has previously offered a Hot Honey chicken menu, an Avocado Bacon Burger, and even partnered with "Games of Thrones" to celebrate the show's final season.

Back in October 2021, Shake Shack featured a limited run of black truffle-themed foods. Customers could order a Black Truffle Burger or Parmesan Garlic Fries with Black Truffle Sauce, and each item was made with Spanish black truffles.

Now, Shake Shack is using a different kind of truffle for its new menu, per Food & Wine. White truffle mushrooms are reportedly rare and more difficult to find than their black counterpart. They grow mainly in Northern Italy and only grow for a few months each year. Though these truffles are hard to find, they'll soon be landing at your local Shake Shack.