Chick-Fil-A's Side Salad Isn't Going Anywhere
Most people go to Chick-fil-A for the chicken sandwiches and waffles fries. But another item people enjoy with their sandwiches and nuggets is the side salad, which features mixed greens, grape tomatoes, and shredded cheese. In March, it was revealed that Chick-fil-A was discontinuing its side salad, but salad lovers can now breathe a sigh of relief.
Based on customers' feedback, Chick-fil-A is walking back its decision to remove the side salad from its menu, according to a March 31 press release. Originally, it was announced that the fast-food chain would discontinue the side salad at the beginning of April. (The removal announcement was first brought to light from a Facebook post uploaded by a Tifton, Georgia Chick-fil-A location.) The last day to order the side salad was set to be on April 3.
For some, the discontinuation of the salad felt like an early April Fool's Day joke, leading to complaints and backlash.
The salad's almost-removal prompted social media backlash
Chick-fil-A's removal of the side salad was met with little to no fanfare on social media. In a Reddit post mourning the side item, many were disappointed with the chain's decision to discontinue it. "This is so unfortunate," one user commented. "The side salad is literally part of my everyday order."
Some fans even claimed that the salad was the "perfect" side. On Twitter, the reactions were similarly negative. "The side salad is my all-time favorite, my go-to, it pairs well with everything," one person tweeted. "Just to get rid of it like that, I'm devastated."
The side salad is my all time favorite, my go to, it pairs well with everything. Just to get rid of it like that Iâ€™m devastated. Iâ€™m rioting, Iâ€™m starting petition to keep the side salad. Justice for chick-fil-a side salad! https://t.co/ARZXhaCm6A
— Olivia (@_always_olive) March 27, 2023
Consequently, Chick-fil-A's decision to keep the side salad has led to online celebration. "This just made my Friday night! Side salad is the perfect size," one person commented on a Reddit post about the reversal. "YA'LL WE GOT THEM TO KEEP THE SIDE SALAD. THANK YOU CHICK-FIL-A," another fan tweeted.