Chick-Fil-A's Side Salad Isn't Going Anywhere

Most people go to Chick-fil-A for the chicken sandwiches and waffles fries. But another item people enjoy with their sandwiches and nuggets is the side salad, which features mixed greens, grape tomatoes, and shredded cheese. In March, it was revealed that Chick-fil-A was discontinuing its side salad, but salad lovers can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Based on customers' feedback, Chick-fil-A is walking back its decision to remove the side salad from its menu, according to a March 31 press release. Originally, it was announced that the fast-food chain would discontinue the side salad at the beginning of April. (The removal announcement was first brought to light from a Facebook post uploaded by a Tifton, Georgia Chick-fil-A location.) The last day to order the side salad was set to be on April 3.

For some, the discontinuation of the salad felt like an early April Fool's Day joke, leading to complaints and backlash.