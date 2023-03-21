Chick-Fil-A Is Officially Ditching Its Side Salad

If there's one company that knows how to do chicken right, it's Chick-fil-A. Since opening the first location in Georgia in the spring of 1946, the chain has become iconic for its crunchy fried chicken sandwiches. The simple combination of freshly fried chicken, a soft, pillowy bun, and tangy pickles is the height of the Chick-fil-A experience and is its most popular entrée.

Chick-fil-A's popularity is unmatched, and it goes beyond just the sandwich. The restaurant has topped the list of most popular fast-food restaurants for eight years, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (via Fox Business). While the chain knocks it out of the park with its chicken, not everything on the menu is as popular with customers. And sometimes, that means something has to go.

With that in mind, Chick-fil-A's classic side salad will depart from the fast-food chain's menu next month, according to social media.