Chicken Flocks Are Being Rebuilt, Which Is Good News For Egg Prices

While it might have taken longer than anticipated, egg-laying hen flocks are increasing. As many consumers saw by the lack of supply and higher than normal egg prices, avian influenza impacted almost 59 million poultry flocks. Although the causality dilemma of the chicken and the egg might be a head-scratcher, the reality is that fewer hens results in fewer eggs, which causes higher egg prices. As the flock numbers increase, egg prices should stabilize.

Even though the upcoming Easter holiday can see a spike in egg demand, spring and summer months will see purchases decrease. Combining lesser demand, increased flocks, and efficient supply chain management, Reuters projects that egg prices will fall more than 25% this year. Although the upcoming bird migration could see avian influenza numbers spike, the hope is that the rebuilt flocks will be able to offset any potential additional infections. Without any additional negative factors, the belief is that egg prices have hit their peak.

Egg-flation, shrink-flation, and other food price concerns have filled the news cycle. But the situation isn't necessarily a new concept; the economy has ebbed and flowed throughout history. When unforeseen natural casualties impact food supplies, prices will fluctuate (which consumers don't appreciate). Over time, the situation will regulate, and prices will stabilize. And that dozen eggs should become more reasonably priced.