Uber Eats' New Initiative Aims To Enable More Black-Owned Restaurants

If you're craving a late-night snack, you can order food and have it delivered to your front doorsteps with just a tap of your finger. Nowadays, there are several online food delivery platforms all within the reach of your phone. But, the first online ordering service dates back to 1995, when World Wide Waiter launched on the web, according to Verdict Food Service.

One of the most widely known online food ordering and delivery platforms today is UberEats. It was first launched in 2014 by rideshare app Uber and quickly turned into a standalone app by 2015 (via Uber). Approximately 81 million people use Uber Eats to satisfy their cravings, with about 900,000 restaurant partners on the app (per Business of Apps). The online ordering service generated about $8.3 billion in revenue in 2021. It may be from all those french fries, pad Thai, and garlic naan orders, per Uber Eats' "Cravings" report — they were the most ordered food items that year.

As Uber Eats continues to connect foodies to restaurants, the online food ordering and delivery platform is seeking to further its relationship with restaurants and small businesses, focusing its attention on Black-owned restaurants.