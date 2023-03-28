Where Is Hungry Harvest From Shark Tank Today?

As the world fills up with more and more people and humankind's demand for resources grows exponentially, restructuring industries in order to emphasize sustainability is becoming increasingly important. Preserving our planet's natural resources will likely become one of the defining issues of the modern world as every aspect of life, from the economy to human health, is negatively impacted by unsustainable agricultural practices.

Many companies have arisen in the contemporary sustainability-conscious marketplace, and some have even attempted to secure an investment on the hit series "Shark Tank."

Obvious Wines, a business centered around producing sustainable spirits, convinced Lori Greiner to invest $160,000. Other sharks accepted a similar offer of $200,000 by Prime 6, a company that makes grilling charcoal from sawdust waste. In the snack sphere of sustainability-centric business boom, Pulp Pantry and its proprietary vegetable pulp chips secured a whopping $500,000 investment. Hungry Harvest is another business that focuses on food waste. By selling unappealing, or perhaps "unappeeling" fruits and vegetables that the average grocery store shopper might overlook, Hungry Harvest saves consumers money while simultaneously promoting sustainability. But was the idea enough to win over the ABC series' titular shark tank?