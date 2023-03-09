Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan Favorite St. Patrick's Day Promotion

Krispy Kreme doughnuts have gone green for St. Patrick's Day before. According to businesswire, the franchise is giving fans five different doughnuts for this year's celebration, four of which have never been seen before.

The four brand-new doughnuts are being referred to as the "Good as Gold" lineup, and highlight the shiny side of the St. Patrick's Day color scheme. Customers with a simpler sweet tooth can choose to chow down on the chocolate-frosted Hat O' Gold Doughnut, which is topped with an edible leprechaun's hat, or the Golden Sprinkle Doughnut, an Original Glazed with green frosting and seasonal sprinkles.

On the other hand, there's a possibility that some of you will need a more substantial doughnut to compensate for the green-dyed holiday libations you enjoyed earlier. For you, there's the Golden Cookies & Kreme Doughnut, a cookie-crushed doughnut shell stuffed with a golden twist on the franchise's proprietary cookie Kreme filling, and the Rainbow Kreme Filled Doughnut, a buttercream-based recreation of gold sitting at the end of a rainbow, a classic St. Patrick's day scene.

These four doughnuts are available on March 9th. However, on St. Patrick's Day itself, as well as the day before, you can enjoy a returning favorite, the O'riginal Glazed Doughnut, which is coated in green glaze. If you wear green to a Krispy Kreme on March 16th, you can get an O'riginal Glazed free of charge.