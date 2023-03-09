Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan Favorite St. Patrick's Day Promotion
Obviously, the best time to enjoy a hot and fresh Krispy Kreme doughnut is every morning. Determining the second best time to enjoy the delicious doughnuts is a much more complicated matter. The chain consistently updates its menu with seasonal specials, which are geared toward making the sweet treat selection exciting for consumers year-round. In the fall of 2020, for example, Krispy Kreme sold four variations of pumpkin spice doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme often introduces items geared toward a specific holiday, like these Halloween monster doughnuts, which allowed customers to turn the tables on famous ghouls and goblins by biting Dracula's head off or eating the frosting off Frankenstein. If you aren't quite ready to put a ring on your significant other's finger, Krispy Kreme has got you covered with another circular sign of your love. Inspired by the chatty candies often passed around between prospective paramours, Krispy Kreme brought back conversation heart doughnuts for Valentine's Day. If you're hoping that the chain would introduce new items to celebrate the rapidly approaching St. Patrick's Day, you're in luck!
Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day selection is worth its weight in gold
Krispy Kreme doughnuts have gone green for St. Patrick's Day before. According to businesswire, the franchise is giving fans five different doughnuts for this year's celebration, four of which have never been seen before.
The four brand-new doughnuts are being referred to as the "Good as Gold" lineup, and highlight the shiny side of the St. Patrick's Day color scheme. Customers with a simpler sweet tooth can choose to chow down on the chocolate-frosted Hat O' Gold Doughnut, which is topped with an edible leprechaun's hat, or the Golden Sprinkle Doughnut, an Original Glazed with green frosting and seasonal sprinkles.
On the other hand, there's a possibility that some of you will need a more substantial doughnut to compensate for the green-dyed holiday libations you enjoyed earlier. For you, there's the Golden Cookies & Kreme Doughnut, a cookie-crushed doughnut shell stuffed with a golden twist on the franchise's proprietary cookie Kreme filling, and the Rainbow Kreme Filled Doughnut, a buttercream-based recreation of gold sitting at the end of a rainbow, a classic St. Patrick's day scene.
These four doughnuts are available on March 9th. However, on St. Patrick's Day itself, as well as the day before, you can enjoy a returning favorite, the O'riginal Glazed Doughnut, which is coated in green glaze. If you wear green to a Krispy Kreme on March 16th, you can get an O'riginal Glazed free of charge.