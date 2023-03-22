The Starbucks Union Effort Is Heating Up Once Again With A Massive Strike

Starbucks workers across the country are still fighting for union representation, despite persistent pushback from the coffee giant's executives. As of this writing, 287 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize in hopes of receiving better pay, benefits, training programs, scheduling, and safety measures in the workplace. Attempts at negotiation meetings between Starbucks Workers United representatives and corporate leaders, which began in the fall of 2022, have only caused more outrage among pro-union employees, including a massive three-day strike in December 2022.

The company's former CEO, Howard Shultz, stepped down ahead of schedule this week, giving his seat to former PepsiCo exec Laxman Narasimhan. Shultz is expected to address workers' union efforts, along with the litany of union-busting allegations he and his colleagues are facing from the National Labor Relations Board, in testimony before Bernie Sanders' Senate HELP Committee on March 29.

Meanwhile, another big event is brewing. On Wednesday, March 22, the day before Starbucks' annual shareholder's meeting, Starbucks workers in Memphis, New York, and Seattle are planning another major strike.