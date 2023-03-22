The Starbucks Union Effort Is Heating Up Once Again With A Massive Strike
Starbucks workers across the country are still fighting for union representation, despite persistent pushback from the coffee giant's executives. As of this writing, 287 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize in hopes of receiving better pay, benefits, training programs, scheduling, and safety measures in the workplace. Attempts at negotiation meetings between Starbucks Workers United representatives and corporate leaders, which began in the fall of 2022, have only caused more outrage among pro-union employees, including a massive three-day strike in December 2022.
The company's former CEO, Howard Shultz, stepped down ahead of schedule this week, giving his seat to former PepsiCo exec Laxman Narasimhan. Shultz is expected to address workers' union efforts, along with the litany of union-busting allegations he and his colleagues are facing from the National Labor Relations Board, in testimony before Bernie Sanders' Senate HELP Committee on March 29.
Meanwhile, another big event is brewing. On Wednesday, March 22, the day before Starbucks' annual shareholder's meeting, Starbucks workers in Memphis, New York, and Seattle are planning another major strike.
Workers plan to call on new CEO for change
Pro-union workers will rally outside Seattle Starbucks HQ on Wednesday demanding their voices be heard by corporate leaders. They'll be joined by fellow Starbucks workers at more than 100 stores across the country. According to a press release from Starbucks Workers United, workers plan to call upon the company's newly minted CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, to put an end to the anti-union efforts alleged against his predecessor, Howard Schultz.
Since the union effort began in 2021, the National Labor Relations Board has filed more than 80 complaints against Starbucks for violating federal labor laws, including illegal firings, threats against pro-union workers, and incentives for non-union employees. "Instead of celebrating the law-breaking former CEO hell-bent on silencing us, Starbucks should respect our right to organize and meet us at the bargaining table," said Seattle Starbucks worker and Starbucks Workers United member Sarah Pappin. "We are Starbucks, and we deserve better."