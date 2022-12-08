Ina Garten Just Shared Her Super Simple Recipe For 'Grown Up' Jelly Sandwiches

Ina Garten is most known for her Daytime Emmy award-winning Food Network show "Barefoot Contessa." From a comfortable kitchen inside a barn on her property in East Hampton, Garten has taught viewers how to prepare basics while also making advanced techniques and ingredients seem approachable for more than 20 years.

The always-amiable chef has also published plenty of cookbooks, from her first in 1999, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," to other titles including "Barefoot in Paris," "How Easy Is That?," and "Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics" (per Food Network).

With so much experience in the kitchen crafting recipes for her fans, it's safe to say Garten knows how to elevate a dish, as well as how to entertain guests. So it was no surprise when she shared with Today how she makes "grown-up" jelly sandwiches, which could impress guests as an appetizer or serve as an easy, luxe snack for one.