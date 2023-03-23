KFC Is Bringing Back Mac & Cheese Bowls, Along With A Brand-New Item
When it comes to Southern-style comfort food, fried chicken and mac and cheese go together like biscuits and gravy. That's why KFC fans are so heartened by the fast-food chain's recent announcement regarding its famous Mac & Cheese Bowls. Locations across the nation will begin serving the bowls, featuring three distinct cheeses and offering a creamy texture that mac and cheese lovers demand, on April 3. For just $5, you can enjoy so much cheesy goodness from this iconic chicken chain best known for its down-home menu items.
Lovers of all things spicy should also take note. In addition to the standard recipe, customers can also enjoy a Spicy Mac & Cheese Bowl for the same price. The secret to this fiery dish is Nashville Hot sauce, which infuses the delectable mac and cheese with smoky, spicy goodness.
In even bigger news, KFC has also announced the release of a special menu item that pairs perfectly with its Mac & Cheese Bowls: chicken nuggets.
The iconic KFC flavor in a bite-sized nugget
Catering to the nation's ongoing fascination with chicken nuggets, KFC is introducing Original Recipe chicken nuggets to its menu on March 27. In addition to being made with 100% white meat chicken, KFC's hand-breaded nuggets also feature the special blend of 11 herbs and spices that customers have come to know and love. With prices starting at $3.49, nugget enthusiasts can get their fill by ordering 5, 8, 12, and 36-piece nugget packs, which ensures that you can share your nuggets while also leaving some for yourself.
Despite the spices in the breading, no nugget is truly complete without an accompanying dipping sauce. Accordingly, customers can choose from flavors including Classic or Buffalo Ranch, Honey Mustard, KFC Sauce, and Honey BBQ. In addition to enjoying nuggets as a meal or on the side, fans can also enjoy them as a topping on the new Mac & Cheese Bowls.
Even better, KFC has announced that the nuggets will be a permanent menu fixture at participating locations, which means humanity is at the dawn of a veritable nugget utopia. However, the Mac & Cheese Bowl will only be available for a limited time.