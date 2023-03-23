KFC Is Bringing Back Mac & Cheese Bowls, Along With A Brand-New Item

When it comes to Southern-style comfort food, fried chicken and mac and cheese go together like biscuits and gravy. That's why KFC fans are so heartened by the fast-food chain's recent announcement regarding its famous Mac & Cheese Bowls. Locations across the nation will begin serving the bowls, featuring three distinct cheeses and offering a creamy texture that mac and cheese lovers demand, on April 3. For just $5, you can enjoy so much cheesy goodness from this iconic chicken chain best known for its down-home menu items.

Lovers of all things spicy should also take note. In addition to the standard recipe, customers can also enjoy a Spicy Mac & Cheese Bowl for the same price. The secret to this fiery dish is Nashville Hot sauce, which infuses the delectable mac and cheese with smoky, spicy goodness.

In even bigger news, KFC has also announced the release of a special menu item that pairs perfectly with its Mac & Cheese Bowls: chicken nuggets.