What You Need To Know About Heineken's First New Beer Since 2019
Heineken may be an old brand, but that doesn't mean it can't show off a few new tricks. The 150-year-old Dutch beer maker just launched its newest brew: Heineken Silver. According to a March 22 press release, it's an extra-light variation on its standard lager that will make carb-counting fans very pleased.
This is Heineken's first new beer release since 2019, when it debuted its non-alcoholic variation, the appropriately titled Heineken 0.0. It joined a growing sector of non-alcoholic beer brands. The release allowed those who choose a sober lifestyle or are just sober-curious to enjoy a delicious malt beverage without alcohol. It was the third product offered by Heineken in the U.S., with the other two being its original lager and Heineken Light.
Heineken Light boasts just six carbohydrates per 12 oz. serving already, but the brand decided it needed to go a step further with its new release.
Heineken Silver is the latest low-carb beer to join the market
In a March 22 press release, Heineken claimed that Heineken Silver was the "most anticipated product launch in company history." The new product is an extra-light lager that contains 3.6 carbohydrates and 92 calories per serving while maintaining 4% ABV (alcohol by volume). That means that those who follow low-carb diets, such as keto or paleo, will be able to still enjoy the taste of Heineken without worrying about straying from their dietary goals.
This puts Heineken Silver in a position to match the growing market of extra-light lagers. Corona Premium and Miller 64 both have 2.6 and 2.4 grams of carbohydrates, respectively. This puts Heineken Silver in a closer margin than the six gram Heineken Light.
Data from Hexa Research shows that the low-carbohydrate beer market has been growing steadily since 2015 and is expected to continue on that path into 2025. With Heineken Silver, this 150-year-old brewery won't be left behind.