What You Need To Know About Heineken's First New Beer Since 2019

Heineken may be an old brand, but that doesn't mean it can't show off a few new tricks. The 150-year-old Dutch beer maker just launched its newest brew: Heineken Silver. According to a March 22 press release, it's an extra-light variation on its standard lager that will make carb-counting fans very pleased.

This is Heineken's first new beer release since 2019, when it debuted its non-alcoholic variation, the appropriately titled Heineken 0.0. It joined a growing sector of non-alcoholic beer brands. The release allowed those who choose a sober lifestyle or are just sober-curious to enjoy a delicious malt beverage without alcohol. It was the third product offered by Heineken in the U.S., with the other two being its original lager and Heineken Light.

Heineken Light boasts just six carbohydrates per 12 oz. serving already, but the brand decided it needed to go a step further with its new release.