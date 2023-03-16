Frank's RedHot Didn't Have A Dill Pickle Flavor — Until Now

Frank's RedHot has been delighting fans of spice for more than 100 years and has long reigned as one of America's all-time favorite hot sauce brands.(It certainly takes the top spot out of Daily Meal's 13 best brands of hot sauce). The spicy cayenne blend was used to make the first-ever buffalo wings in 1964 at Anchor Bar & Grill in New York. And with a tagline like "I put that s*** on everything", could it be any more iconic?

With a variety of in-demand flavors, from the stingin' honey teriyaki wing sauce to the classic buffalo variety, Frank's has a lot to offer. The brand has a place in more than 90% of U.S. grocery stores, so it's pretty hard to imagine Frank's getting any more popular than it is today.

But with the introduction of a hot new flavor, things might just start ramping up for the brand even more. Frank's RedHot didn't have a dill pickle flavor — until now.