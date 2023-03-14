Ben & Jerry's Is Bringing Back A 40-Year Fan-Favorite Tradition In 2023
Ben & Jerry's first opened in 1978 in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont. Since then, the ice cream brand has been beloved by people for its chunky ice cream, unique flavors, and social justice work.
To celebrate its one-year anniversary and loyal supporters, Ben & Jerry's hosted its first Free Cone Day — a day where free scoops of ice cream are given out to customers — in 1979. Since then, the ice cream shop has been celebrating the fan-favorite holiday for over 40 years as a token of appreciation for its customers. As Ben & Jerry's grew, so did this annual tradition. It wasn't until 1993 that Free Cone Day was celebrated nationwide. And at the turn of the new millennium, the ice cream company launched Free Cone Day globally in 2000.
After a short break, the beloved holiday is back. The celebration tends to draw long lines, so here's the scoop on this year's Free Cone Day before you plan to head out.
Get your free scoop on April 3
Ice cream fanatics, mark your calendars: After a four-year hiatus, Ben & Jerry's is handing out free scoops of ice cream on April 3 as part of its Free Cone Day.
As a thank you to devoted Ben & Jerry's fans, the ice cream company is giving out free cones between noon and 8 p.m. on April 3. Best of all, you can claim your free scoop of any Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor as many times as you want. Simply step back in line as many times as you want, according to a March 14 press release. Yes, that means all throughout Free Cone Day, you can savor the iconic Cherry Garcia flavor and new flavors such as Light! Caramel! Action!, and non-dairy ice cream flavors.
This is the first Free Cone Day since 2019, People reports, as the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted the annual celebration. Under Ben & Jerry's announcement post on Instagram, people cannot contain their entertainment for the celebration's return. "Can't wait!" one user commented.
Not sure which flavor to get on Free Cone Day? The ice cream brand has a quiz on its website to help you decide.