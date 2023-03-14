Ben & Jerry's Is Bringing Back A 40-Year Fan-Favorite Tradition In 2023

Ben & Jerry's first opened in 1978 in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont. Since then, the ice cream brand has been beloved by people for its chunky ice cream, unique flavors, and social justice work.

To celebrate its one-year anniversary and loyal supporters, Ben & Jerry's hosted its first Free Cone Day — a day where free scoops of ice cream are given out to customers — in 1979. Since then, the ice cream shop has been celebrating the fan-favorite holiday for over 40 years as a token of appreciation for its customers. As Ben & Jerry's grew, so did this annual tradition. It wasn't until 1993 that Free Cone Day was celebrated nationwide. And at the turn of the new millennium, the ice cream company launched Free Cone Day globally in 2000.

After a short break, the beloved holiday is back. The celebration tends to draw long lines, so here's the scoop on this year's Free Cone Day before you plan to head out.