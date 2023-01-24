Ben & Jerry's New Ice Cream Flavors Are Inspired By Delicious Desserts
Since its initial opening in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont in 1978, Ben & Jerry's has been known for its chunky ice cream with unique flavor combinations and punny names (via Ben & Jerry's). From creating classics like Phish Food and Chunky Monkey to crafting a creative Core line (featuring a sweet center core of flavors like salted caramel and cookie dough, among others) the beloved brand known for its commitment to social justice and responsible sourcing is consistently rolling out new flavors for its fans to embrace (via Ben & Jerry's).
In 2021, Ben & Jerry's introduced its new Topped collection (per People). Initially, the lineup included flavors like Salted Caramel Brownie, Tiramisu, Thick Mint, and Whiskey Biz (a collaboration with WhistlePig Whiskey). In addition to the brand's typical delightfully dense and creamy concoctions studded with chunks of sweet treats, these premium pints also sport a thick layer of chocolate ganache dotted with candy, cake, or crackers. One year after the brand's introduction of the line, they released two new flavors.
Introducing two new Topped flavors
The first addition to the Topped collection is Bossin' Cream Pie, which you may find similar in flavor to the donut. The pie-inspired pint sports swirls of pastry cream through vanilla custard-flavored ice cream with chunks of cake pieces. It's topped (of course) with a rich and creamy milk chocolate ganache and sprinkles of decadent fudge chips (per Ben & Jerry's). The second flavor, Raspberry Cheesecake is a fruity and tart treat. Under the top layer of thick white chocolate ganache and crunchy graham cracker pieces is a decadent cheesecake ice cream with more graham crackers as well as raspberry swirls.
"We wanted to create a fun, cafeteria nostalgia moment with these new flavors inspired by classic desserts," says Flavor Guru Haylee Nelson in the press release. With the two new dessert-inspired flavors, Ben & Jerry's ups the count on the number of pints in the Topped line to a total of 11. The new flavors can be found at stores across the United States for an average of $5.99 to $6.49 per pint.