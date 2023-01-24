Ben & Jerry's New Ice Cream Flavors Are Inspired By Delicious Desserts

Since its initial opening in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont in 1978, Ben & Jerry's has been known for its chunky ice cream with unique flavor combinations and punny names (via Ben & Jerry's). From creating classics like Phish Food and Chunky Monkey to crafting a creative Core line (featuring a sweet center core of flavors like salted caramel and cookie dough, among others) the beloved brand known for its commitment to social justice and responsible sourcing is consistently rolling out new flavors for its fans to embrace (via Ben & Jerry's).

In 2021, Ben & Jerry's introduced its new Topped collection (per People). Initially, the lineup included flavors like Salted Caramel Brownie, Tiramisu, Thick Mint, and Whiskey Biz (a collaboration with WhistlePig Whiskey). In addition to the brand's typical delightfully dense and creamy concoctions studded with chunks of sweet treats, these premium pints also sport a thick layer of chocolate ganache dotted with candy, cake, or crackers. One year after the brand's introduction of the line, they released two new flavors.