Cheese-Stuffed Arepas Recipe
If you've ever visited Colombia or Venezuela, chances are you have tried one of their most popular menu items — arepas. Arepas are made from corn dough in both Colombia and Venezuela but they differ in one way — the filling. Colombian arepas are generally served with cheese while Venezuelan arepas can feature a variety of different fillings like meat and vegetables. This particular version features cheese-stuffed arepas and the cheese melts perfectly in the middle.
Recipe developer Deniz Vergara is the brains behind these tasty, cheese-stuffed arepas. "I love how these arepas have a crusty and crispy outside with a soft and cheesy center. You can also serve them as a vessel to eat the protein of your choice," Vergara shares. "Arepas are best cooked fresh, so I often will assemble them ahead of time and then cook them right before dinner, I will make them smaller and serve them as an appetizer for guests."
Gather the ingredients for these cheese-stuffed arepas
This recipe is surprisingly easy and requires just a few ingredients. Pick up pre-cooked white or yellow arepa flour (masarepa), sea salt, cotija cheese, warm water, salted butter – 1 tablespoon will need to be melted – and shredded mozzarella cheese. "If you can't find cotija cheese, you can use parmesan!" Vergara says.
Once you have those items, you can make these delicious cheese-stuffed arepas.
Start mixing
Let's jump right into it. Take out a bowl and add the masarepa, salt, and cotija cheese. Stir to combine, and then add a tablespoon of melted butter and warm water. Once again, mix thoroughly to combine.
Next, you'll need to knead the dough with your hands for about 3 minutes. Be sure to apply water to your hands as you go to moisten them and prevent the dough from sticking. "The main mistake is when the dough is too dry — or too wet," Vergara shares. "Use the specified amount of water for the recipe, and then when you are forming the balls, use wet hands to keep the dough moist. When you flatten the balls, if the edges crack, add a little water at a time. Less is more or your dough will get too sticky."
Flatten the dough
Take a small amount of dough and flatten it between your palms to check the consistency. If the edges crack, knead in ½ teaspoon of water at a time. Continue working until the dough is no longer sticky.
Then, let the mixture rest for 5 minutes.
Form and flatten the balls
Place a piece of parchment paper on your work surface and divide the dough into 8 small balls. Use the bottom of a glass to flatten each ball into ½ inch disks. Make sure to place a piece of parchment paper on the bottom of the glass to prevent the dough from sticking.
Then, use the top of the glass to cut the dough out into perfect circles.
Add cheese
Line up four of the flattened arepas on the counter and place a tablespoon of shredded mozzarella cheese in the center. Be sure to leave a ¼ inch gap around the edges to account for folding.
Add the second disk on top of the mozzarella and seal the edges all around. Try to remove as little air from the center of the disks as possible as you seal.
Cook the arepas and serve
To cook arepas, a large cast iron skillet or non-stick skillet works best. Place it on your stove and turn the heat to medium-high. Add a tablespoon of butter and once it melts, place the arepas in the skillet.
Cook on the first side for about 5 minutes, until it's golden and a dry crust forms, Flip the arepas to the other side and cook for another 5 minutes, until the dry crust forms again. Then, you can remove them from the pan and serve.
"I love arepas fresh off the skillet, topped with some salted butter," Vergara shares. "I typically serve arepas will shredded chicken or beef and a nice green salad." We hope these hit the spot!
- 1 cup pre-cooked white or yellow arepa flour (masarepa)
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ cup grated cotija cheese
- 1 cup warm water, plus more if needed
- 2 tablespoons salted butter, divided
- 4 tablespoons shredded mozzarella cheese
- Stir the masarepa, salt and cotija cheese in a bowl. Add 1 tbsp melted butter and warm water, mixing thoroughly. Knead with your hands for about 3 minutes moistening your hands with water as you work.
- Take a small amount and flatten it between your palms. If the edges crack, knead in more water, ½ teaspoon at a time until dough is smooth but not sticky.
- Let mixture rest for five minutes.
- Place a piece of parchment paper on your work surface and form eight small balls with the dough. Flatten to ½ inch disks using the bottom of a glass and an additional piece of parchment that you place between the glass bottom and the arepa to avoid sticking. You can also use the glass to cut out a perfect circle if you like.
- Place 1 tablespoon of shredded mozzarella in the center of four of the flattened arepas, leaving about ¼ inch gap from the edges. Top with a second disk on top and seal the edges all around, trying to remove as much air from the center as possible.
- Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a large cast iron or non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add arepas and cook until first side is golden in spots and a dry crust has formed, about 5 minutes. Flip arepas and cook on second side until a dry crust has formed, about 5 minutes longer.
- Serve immediately with additional butter melted on top (optional).
|Calories per Serving
|244
|Total Fat
|12.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|37.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|24.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|0.3 g
|Sodium
|281.9 mg
|Protein
|8.3 g