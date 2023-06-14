Cheese-Stuffed Arepas Recipe

If you've ever visited Colombia or Venezuela, chances are you have tried one of their most popular menu items — arepas. Arepas are made from corn dough in both Colombia and Venezuela but they differ in one way — the filling. Colombian arepas are generally served with cheese while Venezuelan arepas can feature a variety of different fillings like meat and vegetables. This particular version features cheese-stuffed arepas and the cheese melts perfectly in the middle.

Recipe developer Deniz Vergara is the brains behind these tasty, cheese-stuffed arepas. "I love how these arepas have a crusty and crispy outside with a soft and cheesy center. You can also serve them as a vessel to eat the protein of your choice," Vergara shares. "Arepas are best cooked fresh, so I often will assemble them ahead of time and then cook them right before dinner, I will make them smaller and serve them as an appetizer for guests."